Houston weather – more downpours for some, nothing for others

HOUSTON (CW39) Very little change in our weather pattern as once again today we expect increasing rain in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will form along the sea breeze, which is like a weak front that moves inland from the Gulf during the day.

It’s a good week to get in the habit of looking at radar before you head out. Each day, primarily during the afternoon hours, scattered showers and storms will form along that sea breeze. Click here for live interactive radar right now.

Like we’ve seen lately, it’s the type of scenario where some people will see little to no rain, but others could get a quick inch or more. Over the next few days, some of the higher totals will be in the 1-3″ range.

The weekend and beyond looks about the same, meaning scattered rain during the day, along with highs in the low 90s. Of course, if rain forms near you, temps could quickly drop to 80s and 70s at times in the afternoon.