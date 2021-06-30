Houston weather – more downpours today, wet again for the weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) Like yesterday, we expect rain to gradually increase throughout our Wednesday. However, today’s rain won’t cover quite as much ground as the last few days. Still, downpours could drop an inch or more in some spots today.

Rain becomes less of a story Thursday and Friday, but a few showers and storms are still possible. At the same time, heat becomes a bigger part of the weather story. Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90, but feeling like 96-100.

On to the next big weather event… another wet pattern that’s expected to last for days. It starts late Friday with the arrival of a weak front that will stall. Also, an upper-atmosphere low will move into Texas and hang out for a few days. This means we could see widespread heavy rain this weekend.

Have a plan B if you were planning on spending time outdoors for the 4th of July holiday. Rain looks to linger into next week.