Houston weather – more downpours today, wet again for the weekend

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Like yesterday, we expect rain to gradually increase throughout our Wednesday. However, today’s rain won’t cover quite as much ground as the last few days. Still, downpours could drop an inch or more in some spots today.

Rain becomes less of a story Thursday and Friday, but a few showers and storms are still possible. At the same time, heat becomes a bigger part of the weather story. Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90, but feeling like 96-100.

On to the next big weather event… another wet pattern that’s expected to last for days. It starts late Friday with the arrival of a weak front that will stall. Also, an upper-atmosphere low will move into Texas and hang out for a few days. This means we could see widespread heavy rain this weekend.

Have a plan B if you were planning on spending time outdoors for the 4th of July holiday. Rain looks to linger into next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

Highs forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Florida building collapse - 11 dead, 150 missing

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Danny - Star Harvey

Sign up for our Newsletter

California heatwave and wildfires

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss