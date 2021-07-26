Houston weather – more heat, minimal rain this week

CW39

HOUSTON (CW39) A typical summer pattern is taking shape this week. For us, that means we continue with hot temps in the mid to upper 90s, but feeling hotter than 100 with the humidity. Specifically, it could feel as hot as 102-104 this afternoon, just like we saw over the weekend.

High pressure is bringing the heat to Texas and much of the Central U.S. But, it’s the outer fringes of the dome of high pressure where rain will be possible. Locally, that means we could see a few storms pop up in the afternoon Tuesday through at least Friday.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook suggests we could see isolated areas getting up to an inch.

Later this week, the center of the high pressure dome should shift more directly over our region, which will bring our rain chances down from 30% to 20% or less.

