Houston weather – more heavy rain here, Elsa impacting Florida

HOUSTON (CW39) More off and on downpours are expected today as our active weather pattern continues. At times, the rain could be heavy, so brief street flooding could be a concern as rain rates may reach 2-3″ per hour. NOAA suggests we may see 1-2″+ on average over the next few days, with even heavier rain in South Texas.

As for Tropical Storm Elsa, it’s near Key West, FL this morning, and heading north.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a 2-4 ft storm surge will impact the western portion of Florida as the storm makes landfall late tonight or tomorrow.

From there, it brings rain through the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Meanwhile, back here in Texas, daily storms continue to pop up the rest of this week, but overall the coverage and intensity of the rain should back off towards the end of the week.