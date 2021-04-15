Houston Weather – More occasional storms, weekend cool down

HOUSTON (CW39) A meandering stationary front in Southeast Texas will keep unsettled weather going through the end of the week. As it arrived Wednesday, we saw some hefty downpours, especially south of Houston. Radar indicates a stripe of 1-2″, with pockets of 3″+ yesterday.

Today, I expect radar to look pretty quiet until the late-afternoon hours when storms may roll in from the west.

Like we’ve seen a few times this week, there’s enough instability for a few storms to turn severe, with the main threat being hail. We’re in the “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk, meaning isolated severe storms could develop. They should be limited in duration and intensity. “Slight” (level 2 out of 5) means scattered severe storms are possible. They should be short-lived and not widespread, but a few could be intense.

So, after a cool down today, we warm back up a bit on Friday, with more off and on showers and storms.

Friday night, a cold front arrives and passes through, bringing cool daytime 60s Saturday and Sunday.

A few more showers may still pass through our area Saturday, then little to no rain by Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we expect a quieter pattern with pleasant temperatures.