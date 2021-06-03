Houston weather – more storms today, wet pattern into the weekend and beyond

HOUSTON (CW39) Once again on this Thursday we expect scattered showers and storms to flare up in the afternoon and early evening. Like yesterday, some could be intense with heavy rain and lots of lightning. In fact, we even had hail in some spots, including New Caney as seen in the tweet below.

Viewer video sent to us at @CW39Houston of large hail hitting New Caney (just north of Kingwood) earlier this evening 😳 pic.twitter.com/dccLNiZHp8 — CW39 Adam Krueger (@AdamKrueger) June 3, 2021

Unlike today, Friday’s rain may start up in the morning, and continue at times through the rest of the day. Then, over the weekend, it’s possible that the rain become more widespread and more intense. The National Weather Service says it’s possible that a flash flood watch may be issued at some point on Friday.

A slow moving storm system keeps rain in the forecast through much of next week. Like we’ve been saying lately, one of the benefits of this pattern is that the high heat stays away.