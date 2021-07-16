Houston weather – more stormy afternoons through the weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) Our stubborn weather pattern hangs around through the weekend. Each day will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., developing along the sea breeze.

This long stretch of “wet at times” weather is going to last even longer. In fact, rain coverage might actually increase even more next week as a new rain-making area of low pressure swirls in from the north.

NOAA suggests average rain totals of 1-2″ locally over the next 7 days, but of course, isolated downpours may lead to spots with higher rain totals.

So, keep the rain gear in your car and ready to go for several more days as our wet pattern, and slightly cooler than normal pattern, hang around next week.

