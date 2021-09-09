Houston Weather: More sunshine, low humidity ahead of rainy pattern

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Conditions remain dry across the region Thursday. Sunny skies, light winds, and high pressure will lead to increased ozone levels across the Houston and Galveston areas as well. Those who are sensitive to these type of conditions should limit outdoor exertion.

High temperatures on Friday will still peak in a low to mid 90s range. Friday night will be our last cool night with a large part of inland locations dropping into the 60s. Deep tropical moisture begins to move into the area off the Gulf allowing rain chances to return to the forecast across the coastal waters over the weekend, with activity developing and spreading inland beginning late Saturday night or Sunday.