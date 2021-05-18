Houston weather – more waves of heavy rain, flash flooding possible

HOUSTON (CW39) A flash flood watch is in effect for Houston and all of Southeast Texas through at least Thursday morning as more rounds of heavy rain are expected. On average, rain totals will be 4-8″, but isolated locations could see 10″ or more. Click here for live radar.

As it looks now, one wave will pass today and mostly be done by mid afternoon. There could be some scattered rain tonight, but it looks like another more solid wave arrives late-morning Wednesday and persists through the first half of the afternoon.

Exact details of the arrival of heavy rain is tricky given our atmospheric setup. We have potential for rain to form locally, to arrive from the west/northwest, and to form along leftover outflow boundaries from previous storms. All of this throws a bit of randomness into the forecast.

That’s why we see some dramatic differences in some rain projections, as seen below with the American and European models’ forecast rain totals through Saturday.

The bottom line: the atmosphere is loaded with available moisture, and widespread rain will continue to soak our region through the week. Stay weather aware and, if possible, stay off the roads during heavy rain.

