Houston Weather: Mostly sunny skies through the weekend, but storms return next week

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Friday weather conditions in southeast Texas should remain generally pleasant with dew points hovering in the upper 50s to lower 60s, though summer-like humidity will begin its gradual return to the area as the onshore wind pattern strengthens in the coming days.

The gradual return to heat and humidity continues through parts of the weekend with another slight increase in highs, ranging from the mid to upper 80s and lows will be near 60 to mid 60s inland, near 70 along the coast.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss