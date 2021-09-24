Houston Weather: Mostly sunny skies through the weekend, but storms return next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Friday weather conditions in southeast Texas should remain generally pleasant with dew points hovering in the upper 50s to lower 60s, though summer-like humidity will begin its gradual return to the area as the onshore wind pattern strengthens in the coming days.

The gradual return to heat and humidity continues through parts of the weekend with another slight increase in highs, ranging from the mid to upper 80s and lows will be near 60 to mid 60s inland, near 70 along the coast.