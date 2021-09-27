Houston weather: new week, new weather pattern as rain returns

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) That dry, pleasant fall air is a distant memory now as Gulf moisture is returning. With it comes higher humidity, warmer nights and increasing rain this week.

The setup: Surface winds are bringing in moisture from the Gulf. Meanwhile, an approaching area of low pressure from the west is pumping in upper-atmosphere moisture from the Pacific. That same wind flow brings occasional disturbances, which will initiate round of showers and thunderstorms in Texas.

The 7-day forecast shows fairly high rain chances Tue-Fri. This doesn’t mean it will be raining the whole time, but it will come in waves that could coat much of Southeast Texas with rain at times. A few storms could be potent with brief heavy rain.

On average, we’ll probably see rain totals between one and three inches this week. Some isolated areas could get more.