Houston weather: new week, new weather pattern as rain returns

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) That dry, pleasant fall air is a distant memory now as Gulf moisture is returning. With it comes higher humidity, warmer nights and increasing rain this week.

KIAH

The setup: Surface winds are bringing in moisture from the Gulf. Meanwhile, an approaching area of low pressure from the west is pumping in upper-atmosphere moisture from the Pacific. That same wind flow brings occasional disturbances, which will initiate round of showers and thunderstorms in Texas.

KIAH

The 7-day forecast shows fairly high rain chances Tue-Fri. This doesn’t mean it will be raining the whole time, but it will come in waves that could coat much of Southeast Texas with rain at times. A few storms could be potent with brief heavy rain.

KIAH

On average, we’ll probably see rain totals between one and three inches this week. Some isolated areas could get more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss