Houston Weather – Nice sunny day, rain overnight Thursday

HOUSTON (CW39) Good morning to you! CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger here this Tuesday morning. Not the first day of the week any longer – thank goodness for that. We’ve got some nice weather coming our way today with sunshine all day long. A few scattered clouds at times.

Now this morning, it is a little on the chilly side and we’ve got some 40’s even a few 30’s in some spots right now. We’re going back to 60’s this afternoon, a very comfortable afternoon, just like we saw yesterday. So another nice one for us today.

That’s headline number one, but of course you know can only last for so long.

Over the next couple of days, we’ll see some more changes with south winds returning. That’s going to make it feel more spring-like – warmer and that’s all leading up to our next front that looks to be coming in on Thursday night. That one could bring some rain, probably in the middle of the night so it’s not going to have much of an impact on you. Once that front goes by, we’ll be cooling down right at the end of our work week. On satellite and radar, there’s no rain showing up but satellite does show a few scattered clouds drifting through the sky right now. We’re not expecting those to do a whole lot for us today.

It’s going to be a mostly sunny day for us. Temperatures right now are on the chilly side ranging from 50 in Galveston to some low 40’s around Houston right now, like we typically see during the winter months.

Especially in those pockets north of Houston, those rural areas tend to get quite a bit colder. So it’s 34 right now in Conroe and 33 just barely above freezing in Cleveland.

As we head through the day today, we’re looking at temperatures warming up really nicely. Now yesterday we got up to 65 in Houston. I think we’ll be slightly warmer than that today. And again a lot of sunshine for us. Another nice day to enjoy the outdoors today.