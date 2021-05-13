Houston Weather – Nice, warm for now, wet streak next week

rain lightning storms weather kiah getty

HOUSTON (CW39) If you were outside at all yesterday, you experienced cooler temperatures. Right now we are still in the 60s. We will get warm today but not as warm, getting close to 80° later today. A lot of cloud cover out there right now. We’ll get a sun cloud mix later on today. Winds are coming out of the North keeping the humidity away for now. We’ll be in the 70s today and close to 80 this afternoon. Most parts are holding in the mid 60s right now. It’s feeling in the low 60s in most areas. Farther north it’s slightly cooler down toward the coast it’s a little bit milder. Things are quiet and pleasant in the short term but there are some changes headed our way coming next week.

For now through Friday, it will be nice and warm. This weekend starts to flip as early as Sunday when a wet streak may stay with us through most of next week.

