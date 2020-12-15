Houston Weather – North Texas feeling effects of Nor’easter

HOUSTON (CW39) A winter storm has taken shape right now in the central U.S.. This is the same thing that’s going to be heading towards the northeast as a big snow maker in just a couple of days.

But right now, temperatures are dropping some snow in far northern parts of Texas and Oklahoma and on that note we’re going to go now live to our sister station in Wichita Falls and we’ll talk to meteorologist Scott Cook there.

“What we have seen some light snow earlier this morning. It’s been a really light flurry. In fact, a lot of the precipitation we’ve been seeing is actually been virga rain and snow that hasn’t quite made its way to the ground. >> but we have had a few areas with some very light snow flurries and we are expecting a little bit more on the way today as you said that blue on

My right graphic here is light snow. It’s mostly in Oklahoma right now, but we do expect some to cross that Red River line and make its way into Texas.

It looks like we’re potentially seeing a couple inches of snow coming down in parts of Oklahoma. That’s where there’s a winter storm warning.

This is all tied to and area of low pressure and on the back sides of these things we get the cold and the wind.

As for what Wichata Falls can expect, it has definitely been pretty chilly out there. Already this morning they’re starting off with lows near freezing and it’s around 35 degrees right now (9:30am CST). However, that cold front moves in like and Wichata is expecting temperatures to be dropping into the 20’s for tonight. Lows around 25-27 degrees and with the breezy wind from the northwest.

They’re expecting wind chills to be closer to around 17-21 degrees for tonight. So folks in north Texas definitely need to bundle up. The system is also going east where it’s going to be causing bigger problems.

The ‘nor-easter’ system moving through it should be meeting up with a little bit more water vapor in the atmosphere. Plus, some more humid conditions, which will lead to the chance of seeing some heavier snow and heavier rain showers. Especially eastern portions of Texas as the system is expected to drop down a little further south before it makes its way off towards the northeast. We could be seeing anywhere from around one to 2 inches in eastern portions of Oklahoma with some pretty heavy snow totals.

It can get cold in north Texas. Especially this time of year. As for colder average conditions, the average low for this time of year is actually pretty close to what we’re experiencing right now. However, the average high should be in the mid 50’s and we’re just not going to make it there over the next couple of days. With lows down in the 20’s that is around 5 to 10 degrees colder than the average low for this time of the year. So it is one of those situations where things should stay pretty cold. Thankfully, we do have some light at the end of the tunnel and there are some warmer temperatures on the way later this week.