Houston weather – rain at times, then dry for the weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) After heavy rain late Monday through early Tuesday morning, rain intensity backs off these next few days. However, scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast. It’s due to an area of low pressure drifting through Texas this week. By the weekend, high pressure arrives, bringing hotter temps and drier weather.

On average, rain totals won’t be too high the rest of the week. NOAA suggests 0.25″ or less for most of us. Of course, isolated downpours may produce higher amounts in some spots.

Making outdoor plans this weekend? No need to worry about rain. Instead, think about ways to keep cool and hydrated as temps rise to the mid 90s.