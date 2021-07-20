Houston weather – rain at times, then dry for the weekend

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) After heavy rain late Monday through early Tuesday morning, rain intensity backs off these next few days. However, scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast. It’s due to an area of low pressure drifting through Texas this week. By the weekend, high pressure arrives, bringing hotter temps and drier weather.

On average, rain totals won’t be too high the rest of the week. NOAA suggests 0.25″ or less for most of us. Of course, isolated downpours may produce higher amounts in some spots.

Making outdoor plans this weekend? No need to worry about rain. Instead, think about ways to keep cool and hydrated as temps rise to the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

SCUD CLOUD - Mistaken for funnel clouds - Adam Kruger

LIVE LOOK: Jeff Bezos, guests at Blue Origin rocket launch

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin launch 8am July 20, 2021

Rain at times, dry weekend ahead - Adam Kruger

NEW Nexstar Prime-Time Lineup

Excessive rain risk levels, 3-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

Blue Origin on track for lift off Sharron Melton

Working in the Weather: Bayou Greenways

More rain in some spots overnight - Adam Krueger

Dangerous weather fueling wildfires

Saharan dust, Tracking the tropics - Adam Krueger

Houston Heat Island, 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Excessive rain outlook today, 102° heat index - Adam Krueger

Dangerous fire weather outlook - Star Harvey

Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

Worldwide rain

Welding School on Wheels - Sharron Melton

18-year-old to space

Weekend grilling forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss