Houston weather – rain exits, dangerous heat moves in

HOUSTON (CW39) It was bound to happen at some point. This is July in Houston, after all. Other than a slim chance for some spotty rain today, rain chances are out of the forecast for a few days. At the same time, the heat cranks up with high pressure returning to Texas.

Today will top out in the mid 90s, but it could feel as hot as 105-107 with the humidity! Sunny and hot weather continues this weekend with highs in the upper 90s, and again it could feel like 105-107, which is very close to heat advisory criteria.

The high pressure that brings the hot and rain-free weather this weekend will shift a bit north of Texas next week. We’re still, generally, under the influence of that high. But, with its center moving away, a few showers may sneak in here each day during the work week. Temps won’t drop much with more days in the mid 90s.

NOAA suggests, on average, less than a tenth of an inch of rain in Southeast Texas over the next 5 days.