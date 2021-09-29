Houston Weather | Rain going off and on through Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A week of active weather continues for southeast Texas, as a line of showers and thunderstorms march across the region Wednesday. The heaviest of the rain and gusty winds are likely to continue mostly during the morning hours. As Wednesday progresses showers and thunderstorms are still likely into the afternoon hours but drop significantly in comparison to the morning time. Wednesday afternoon highs remain on the warm side but below normal near 84 degrees.

Don`t get too used to the break though because a system spinning out west will join together with some moisture from the Gulf continuing to pump warm, humid air into the area, but also allowing for periodic showers and storms into the weekend. A pattern change will eventually shift things up next week, but until then, expect to see rain and storms off and on.

