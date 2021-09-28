Houston Weather | Rain is likely everyday this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) As this week arrives southeast Texas sees a shift in its weather pattern. This includes warmer and more humid days. In addition, the focus this week also includes a stormy pattern which kicks off Tuesday.
Look for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the week. While Houston isn’t looking for continuous downpours all day everyday this week, the area will at least have a decent shot to see some rain and storm activity each day until a pattern change arrives.
