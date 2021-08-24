Houston weather: rain returns soon, a few inches possible

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s just a matter of time until our current hot and sunny weather changes. That change gradually happens these next few days. By the end of the week, we’ll enter a multi-day stretch with good chances for showers and thunderstorms.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center indicates that the highest totals likely hug the coast, with lower totals farther inland to the north and west of Houston.

Generally speaking, over the next 7 days, average rain totals may be in the 1-3″ range from Houston southward. However, as is typically the case in Southeast Texas, some downpours can quickly drop an inch or more of rain in just an hour in some spots.

Why the change to a wetter pattern? For now, high pressure is overhead, meaning air is sinking and the atmosphere is stable.

KIAH

Later in the week, that high shifts north, which essentially opens the door to the Gulf and rain starts moving in.

KIAH

Next week, rain may head our way from a developing disturbance moving out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf.

