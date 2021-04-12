Houston weather – rain returns this week

After a sunny, warm and dry weekend, a more active weather pattern is taking shape this week. But we still have one last rain-free and warm day Monday with temps in the 80s again.

A pair of cold fronts will stall near Southeast Texas throughout the week, bringing off and on showers and thunderstorms.

The first front may spark some strong thunderstorms Monday and Monday night along and west of the I-35 corridor. Here in Houston, isolated showers and storms will be possible overnight and into Tuesday.

Rain coverage and intensity should increase Wednesday, with even more coming towards the end of the week. In total, we may see rain totals over 1″ this week.

It’s been pretty dry lately, and with worsening drought, rain would be beneficial. Rain observations at Houston’s Bush Airport show only 0.08″ of rain in the last 2.5 weeks (since March 24th).

A secondary part of our weather story is the fact that our recent stretch of warm 80s will change to cooler 70s by the end of this week, with likely cooler than normal temperatures one week from now.

