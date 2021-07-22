Houston weather – rain will soon be replaced by sun, heat, humidity

CW39

HOUSTON (CW39) This Thursday features another round of scattered downpours (click here for radar), but our weather pattern is changing soon. The area of low pressure responsible for our rain is moving out, and high pressure is moving in.

We may see a few more isolated showers and storms Friday before the rain totally shuts off this weekend. With that high over Texas, our temps head for the mid to upper 90s, but it could feel as hot as 105!

Next week (the final week of July), features weather that is a little more typical for this time of year. Rain is possible, but odds/coverage will be relatively low. Temps will be on par for July with highs in the mid 90s.

Oh, by the way, we know it has been a wet stretch for weeks. When you look at it on a calendar, it really stands out! Using the rain gauge at Houston’s Hobby Airport, rain occurred 29 of the last 32 days!

