Houston Weather – Rainy Saturday, cold Christmas

HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve got another system hitting the western U.S. and that is coming our direction. It looks like that’s going to bring the next change here, with some rain by Saturday. In fact, we could potentially see on Saturday, maybe a half an inch to an inch around our area. That’s just going to be happening for one day so it’s not a complete waste of the weekend. As far as the weather goes just a wet one on Saturday. That’s it.

Now the short is we’ve got those chilly temperatures today. Cold again tonight, but not down to freezing. We’ll see some 30’s though upper 30’s tomorrow morning.

It starts warming up Friday, but also clouds start building & we’ll see a high around 65.

Close to 70 Saturday. But also looks pretty likely to get rain for the morning midday early afternoon and then it should be clearing late that day.

That takes us into Sunday where the sunshine is back out and it’s only a little bit cooler at 64.

Then the next big thing next week. As we’ll see warming temperatures ahead of what could be a rather strong cold front that moves in just before Christmas. Maybe hits on Christmas Eve with some cold and windy conditions at that time.

