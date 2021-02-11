Houston Weather – Rare teen temperatures not seen since the 1980’s heading to Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger here! Now this weekend. We’re going to be advising you to prepare for the extreme cold coming our way next week. I don’t use the word ‘extreme‘ a lot.

So here’s what we’re looking at next week. Monday, Tuesday we could expect to see some icy weather around here.

When I say extreme cold, I’m talking teens for temperatures in the Houston area. Maybe the coldest since the 1980’s. Ok, so let that sink in for a moment.

We’re talking about some very cold rarely seen cold temperatures coming our way next week that start to look a little more certain now.