Houston weather – scattered rain changes to sun, heat and dust this weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) No big changes in our weather pattern just yet. Today and tomorrow we continue with a pattern that will produce scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoons.

Rain and heat for Texas

An area of low pressure is bringing the rain, but it heads to the West Coast soon. High pressure replaces it, finally bringing a stretch of rain-free days just in time for the weekend.

With the lack of rain comes hotter temperatures. We expect highs in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday, which is right around the average high of 95 this time of year.

Tropics, Saharan dust

What about the Saharan dust? Another wave of it is moving through the Caribbean Sea. It will arrive in our area this weekend, likely giving us moderate air quality and a hazy sky.