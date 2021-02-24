Houston Weather – Scattered showers start your weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) You may have noticed some gorgeous conditions as you stepped out yesterday. So if you walked outside today it is a switch up from what we saw yesterday. Not only is it warmer, but our skies do look a lot different with a lot more cloud activity. We’re tracking those clouds that do stick around. We’re also seeing a chance of some isolated showers throughout the day.

Overnight, we’re going to see that our temperatures are a little bit warmer than yesterday as well.

Tomorrow, Thursday, we are going to welcome some more scattered showers throughout the area. They’re going to stick around with us and we’ll see them a little bit more widespread.

As Friday approaches, we’re going to see those showers sticking around here as well. We’ll see them down into our Houston area as well up to the north. Showers hover through Friday Saturday. However, those clouds clear out as early as Friday.

Saturday, you’re going to see things look a little drier to start the day but fog may linger through the later part of the evening.