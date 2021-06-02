Houston weather – several rainy days on tap

HOUSTON (CW39) Wednesday starts quiet, but scattered showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening. We’re currently in the early phase of a long stretch of active weather in Southeast Texas.

A quick explainer: a trough of low pressure sits to our north, pushing in a weak cold front today that will help spark some storms. Also, occasional disturbances will ride the nearby jet stream, adding to the rain potential. At the end of this week and into early next week, the next low off towards our west comes more into play, keeping likely rain in our forecast.

On average, NOAA suggests much of our region could see 3-5″ on average over the next 7 days, but as is usually the case, individual storms could produce much higher localized rain totals.

Our unsettled pattern looks like it may actually continue all the way into the middle of next week. The good news: it’s June and we’re avoiding the heat.

