Houston Weather – Severe storms expected Friday

Lightning and strong storms.

HOUSTON (CW39) The Gulf breeze returns today, bringing back clouds and filling the air with more moisture. This will help set the stage for a stormy Friday as a storm system moves in from the west.

SCATTERED SHOWERS TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

We’ll start to see some scattered showers tonight through Friday morning, but it’s Friday afternoon and evening that we’re most concerned with.

SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS

The Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston, in the level 2 out of 5 (slight) risk for severe storms. This means scattered severe storms are expected. They will be short-lived and/or not widespread, with isolated very intense storms possible.

As seen above, our model indicates potential for 2″ of rain where the strongest storms take shape. Generally, the highest rain totals will be north of Houston, or north of the I-10 corridor.

WEEKEND FORECAST BRINGS SUNSHINE

Now for the good news: storms exit late Friday night, leaving us with sunshine, warm temps and low humidity for the weekend.

