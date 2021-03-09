Houston Weather – Severe Weather Awareness Week

HOUSTON (CW39) Before storms become more common during spring, we’re spending this week educating you on severe weather.

On today’s show, chief meteorologist Adam Krueger explained the different terminology you’ll hear leading up to a severe weather event.

OUTLOOK: Far in advance of potential widespread severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center will issue various severe weather outlooks. These can sometimes be issued days in advance, giving you a heads up on a brewing scenario.

WATCH: Usually issued the day of an event, a watch will encompass a large area, usually multiple counties, to alert you that conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop. This is when you should prepare.

WARNING: This is when you need to act now. Warnings indicate that a severe storm is occurring, or about to occur. The warning will include specific threats for a specific area.