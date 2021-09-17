Houston Weather: Showers over weekend, First Fall cold front arrives
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Less sky cover Friday will allow daytime highs to reach the low 90s inland and the upper 80s along the coast. Humidity levels will also be higher Friday and heat index values will sit in the upper 90s.
As the weekend approaches a new system moves over southeast Texas and will begin to generate afternoon showers and storms as it lingers around the area. This pattern is likely to continue into the start of next week as well.
By the middle of next week the first cold font of the Fall season is expected to sweep through the region dropping temperatures and making weather conditions a little more pleasant around the region.
