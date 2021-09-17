Houston Weather: Showers over weekend, First Fall cold front arrives

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Less sky cover Friday will allow daytime highs to reach the low 90s inland and the upper 80s along the coast. Humidity levels will also be higher Friday and heat index values will sit in the upper 90s.

As the weekend approaches a new system moves over southeast Texas and will begin to generate afternoon showers and storms as it lingers around the area. This pattern is likely to continue into the start of next week as well.

By the middle of next week the first cold font of the Fall season is expected to sweep through the region dropping temperatures and making weather conditions a little more pleasant around the region.

KIAH

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss