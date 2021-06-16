Houston weather – still trying to sort out the Gulf storm

HOUSTON (CW39) Confidence remains high that “something” will take shape in the Gulf this week… probably a tropical depression or tropical storm. Most models suggest a hurricane is very doubtful.

The bigger question is where exactly this storm will go. At the moment, that question is difficult to answer because we don’t have a clear center of circulation yet. Without that, models struggle because there is no clear initiation point.

I will say, as far as models go, some of the major players this morning have nudged the storm farther east of here, which would leave us dry. But, some still suggest it comes closer to Southeast Texas, which would of course increase our rain and winds.

We expect to have more clarity Thursday as several high-resolution models will be able to give us more information about the Gulf storm and the outlook for the weekend. As of now, I’m keeping a decent rain chance in the forecast late Friday into Saturday.

