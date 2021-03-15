Houston Weather – Storms, cold front for spring break week

HOUSTON (CW39) A potent storm system (area of low pressure) brought wild weather to parts of the U.S. over the weekend, including tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle and feet of snow to the Rockies. That same system brought the rain to Houston on Sunday.

Another coast-to-coast storm system is right behind the first, bringing more changes for us this week.

In the short term (Mon-Tue) a few showers can’t be ruled out. But, our next more significant round of showers and thunderstorms, as seen above, sweeps through on Wednesday.

Could we see severe storms? Right now, it’s not likely. Tuesday’s severe weather outlook indicated severe storms in North Texas and Oklahoma.

Then on Wednesday, a potential severe weather outbreak sets up across the south/southeast U.S.