Houston weather: stormy front arrives

HOUSTON (CW39) A weak cold front moved into Southeast Texas Labor Day morning with significant downpours, piling up to more than two inches in some spots. Morning storms pass, but more scattered storms are expected to flare up in the afternoon as the front stalls. Click here for radar.

Looking for a cooler, fall-like feel? It’s not here yet as more 90s will follow after this front passes. However, we have several rain-free days ahead.

One thing you’ll notice: lower humidity this week, so it’ll be more of a dry heat. Also, with drier air comes cooler overnight temperatures. Check out the 60s in rural areas north of Houston tonight!

