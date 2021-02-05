Houston Weather – Sunny and cool this Super Bowl weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin here with your Big Game weekend forecast.

Here it’s going to be a bit cloudy all throughout the day today. So it may not be the best day to be

out on the beach. There are bound to be a couple of isolated showers throughout your Friday afternoon.

Things look up as we head into the weekend as we look out from the Babe’s Beach Cam out in Galveston for today. Those waters are staying a bit choppy where they’re dealing with some really gusty winds out there once again.

We’ve been tracking those strong winds over the last couple of days where they’re seeing them again today. Now those winds are out of the northeast. Yesterday they were out of the south. Now they’re seeing 18 miles per hour sustained winds and the northeast. Gusty at times up to 20 to 25 miles per hour.

They also have a small craft advisory out in effect for this morning. That just means to be careful. Waters are choppy so if you’re inexperienced on the water, be aware of that. If that’s the cast, perhaps it’s not a good day to out out today. Save it for tomorrow and Sunday where things are looking much better.

At the beach we’re looking at partly sunny conditions. Breezy for your Saturday morning becoming calmer as we head into your Sunday with more sunshine in store. Then going into your forecast for Saturday and Sunday, both looking quite nice with mid 60’s and calm winds on the way. So you’ve just got to get through this cloud cover on this friday and then this weekend things are looking great to celebrate that BIG GAME!