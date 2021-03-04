Houston Weather – Sunny for now with rain on Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Houston Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger here! Good morning! We’ve got some great weather once again to talk about. It’s a cool start to our day today but we’ve got sunshine all day long for the 3rd day in a row we’re going to see sunny skies. And those temperatures while they are cool right now, they’re going to warm up really nicely later today. Winds are calm to a little bit more of a breeze from the southeast by the afternoon. That’s going to start bringing in that Gulf humidity slightly and start warming us up a little bit more. That will lead to some changes by tomorrow.

Our temperatures right now are chilly. Grab that coat or jacket as you head out the door this morning. Most the Houston area in the low and mid 40’s. Right now, the coldest spots are a little farther north in the Woodlands at 42 and Splendora at 40 degrees right now.

With that sunshine today, the highs will be nice and warm a little warmer than the last few days in fact we were just shy of 70 yesterday in houston, I think we’ll see some low 70’s today, maybe some mid 70’s, a little farther off towards the west.

Overnight tonight, not as cold because things will start to change we’ve got cloud cover starting to move in tonight, we’ll be in the 50’s as we start our Friday morning.

Another day tomorrow where temperatures get up over 70 degrees but it’s going to be looking a whole lot different out there tomorrow as we have the next storm system on the way.

Meteorologist Star Harvey’s here with more about those storm changes. These changes are definitely starting to make their way to us, but not before we get another day of some warmer temperatures and a bit more sunshine. As we move towards the last day of our work week, we’re going to see some showers move in and then this weekend we’ll be back to some more great temperatures.