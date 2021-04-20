Houston Weather – Temperature tug of war before a stormy Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) After taking a week off, 80s make a brief return today along with sunshine and low humidity. Cold Wednesday morning ahead with rain also in the forecast later this week.

For now, here’s a look at highs today.

Worth noting: light winds are helping contribute to an “ozone action day“, according to the TCEQ. This means ozone could reach the lower to middle end of the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

A dry and breezy cold front arrives tonight, bringing wind gusts around 20 mph overnight and a chilly start Wednesday morning.

Despite the morning 40s, we’ll still get up to at least 70, perhaps low 70s, on Wednesday afternoon.

The next big thing we’re watching is an approaching storm system heading in from the west. Ahead of it, clouds return Thursday along with a few isolated showers, but widespread showers and storms are likely Friday and Friday night.

The Storm Prediction Center is already suggesting there could be severe thunderstorms in our area on Friday, as seen below in blue to include Oklahoma City, Dallas and Houston and some areas along the Gulf Coast region.

As of now, it seems that rain may linger into Saturday morning, but should clear during the day with nice weather for the majority of the weekend with a 20% chance of rain Thursday. An 80% chance of rain and storms Friday with some rain lingering into Saturday.

Then sunshine returns Sunday and some with some cloud cover Monday going into next week.