Houston Weather: Temps climb to 90s for last day of summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A cold front will bring scattered showers and isolated storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also climb back to the 90s for the last day of summer, but Houston will wake up Wednesday morning to temertatures in the upper 60s.

The first front of the fall season is expected to make steady progress to the south and southeast Tuesday. Most of the day looks dry, but by late afternoon scattered showers are likely to develop.

Wednesday looks like an absolutely gorgeous first day of autumn. Houston can expect mostly sunny skies, with a high near 84 degrees and north wind at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night looks to be mostly clear with a low around 59 degrees.

Mostly clear skies will stick around while temperatures max out in the 80s through Saturday and overnight lows cool to the upper 50s to lower 60s. By late Saturday/early Sunday, temperatures and humidity will gradually climb once again as high pressure begins to push off to the east.