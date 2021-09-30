Houston weather: the “rain at times” pattern continues into the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A nearby slow-moving storm system will continue to produce periods of rain in Texas for a few more days. Locally, this means it won’t be raining all day, but there will be rounds of rain passing by at times.

On average, rain totals will be around one inches for the Houston area over the next few days. Some areas, especially south, could see one to two inches. Of course, isolated heavy downpours could potentially lead to localized higher amounts.

As for Thursday, rain odds look best today along the coast at first, then scattered rain heads for Houston midday and afternoon, then tapering in the evening.

KIAH

Overall coverage of rain will likely be higher Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s coverage backs off a bit, but we still need to watch for scattered storms during the day. You’ll notice the rain disappears Monday through Wednesday. That happens as a weak cold front arrives Monday. It won’t bring a big daytime temp drop, but nights will once again have a fall-like feel thanks to lower humidity.