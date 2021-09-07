Houston weather: time to start using the term “dry heat”

HOUSTON (CW39) Thanks to two cold fronts this week, we’ve entered that awkward weather phase where it almost feels like fall at times. Then, with temps in the 90s in the afternoons, we’re reminded that it’s not fall just yet.

That was the case this morning when it dropped to 71 degrees in Houston. The coolest in two months! Later today, we expect highs in the low to mid 90s. But… it’s a dry-ish heat! That means the humidity is a little lower, and it will only feel a couple of degrees hotter than the actual temperatures, as opposed to Monday when 92 felt like 102.

KIAH

The first of two fronts is already here. The second (currently in the Midwest) arrives Thursday, reinforcing our dry patter and giving us a few mornings this week with many rural areas dropping to the 60s just before sunrise.

When the air is dry this time of year, it usually cools off more at night, but will still heat up quite a bit during the day.

Enjoy the lower humidity and sunshine for now, because by Sunday and through much of next week, we’re back to a wet pattern as Gulf rain returns.