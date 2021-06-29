Houston weather – umbrella mode continues

HOUSTON (CW39) Our wet weather pattern continues as we expect another day with widespread rain, potentially heavy at times. Speaking of heavy rain, take a look at Monday’s rain map where green represents at least 1″, but there were several pockets up around 3-4″, and a few spots had even more than that.

Tuesday morning is starting off relatively quiet, with a few scattered showers. But, rain should develop and start to cover more ground during the day today. Click here for live radar.

While rain remains in the forecast for several days, we do expect to see less of it Thursday and Friday, but then rain chances are back up this weekend with a weak stalling front over Southeast Texas.