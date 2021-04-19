Houston weather: up and down temps, late-week rain

HOUSTON (CW39) After a cool-for-April weekend with highs in the upper 60s, we’re warming up a bit to start this week as we head for 70s Monday afternoon.

There’s a very slim chance of a few sprinkles this evening between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., otherwise it’s a dry and relatively quiet pattern for days.

We’ll warm even more Tuesday ahead of a dry cold front Tuesday night.

We already have the next rain-maker in sight. It’s in the Pacific, and should arrive here Friday with widespread showers and some thunderstorms.

Our 7-day forecast shows that, as it looks now, some rain may linger into our upcoming weekend. But, it also looks like it’ll be warmer with temps topping 80 degrees.

Finally, a reminder of how intense rain can be this time of year… yesterday marked the 5-year anniversary of what is known as “the tax day flood”. Nearly 10,000 homes flooded in Harris County as more than a foot of rain fell in 12 hours.

