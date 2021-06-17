Houston weather – waiting on Gulf development, minimal impact expected for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re still awaiting more clarity for how this situation in the Gulf will pan out, but, today we do have more confidence that the biggest impact will be east of Texas.

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form tonight or early Friday, and it will head northward.

Most models suggest this cyclone will not reach tropical storm strength before landfall. Atmospheric winds are not favorable for strong development, and there is also some dry air being pulled into the circulation.

As for where it’s headed… without a clear center of circulation, it has been tough to be specific. But, many reliable models are pushing this storm east of Texas. Assuming this happens, we’ll see little to no rain here in the Houston area Friday and Saturday.

The heaviest rain will fall on the east side of the storm, meaning several inches could hit parts of LA, MS and AL.

Locally, our rain chances go up after this tropical low passes, with the highest odds coming Mon-Tue next week.

