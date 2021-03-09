Houston Weather – Warm and Breezy

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger here. It’s a different feel out there this Tuesday morning. Almost tropical like, with a breeze and warmer temperatures.

It’s around 60 right now in Houston with a warm day coming today. We’re heading into the 70’s and will continue to warm up as we work through the week.

Temperatures as we go through the morning range from 59 to 75. We’re going to continue to be warm and breezy all week long.

That’s happening out along a west coast low that’s slowly working towards us. Winds continue to blow up to us from the south over the next few days.

Expect temperatures around 80 degrees later on this week.

As for future winds, meteorologist Star Harvey is seeing single digit speeds this morning but they’ll pick up throughout the day to up to more than 20mph in areas north of us, like in College Station and Brenham.

