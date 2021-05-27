Houston Weather – Warm and humid, storms return Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) Another day with little to no rain in Southeast Texas. At most, we’ll see a few very isolated showers pop in the afternoon (20%). Otherwise, the main weather story for now is the warmth and humidity. Yesterday’s 80s felt as hot as mid to upper 90s. Today will be similar.

As warm as this is, it’s still technically cooler than average for this time of year. In fact, today marks the first day of the year where the average high is 90. The graph below shows our daily average high is 90+ all the way until September.

So, as we look at the 7-day forecast, every day will be a bit cooler than average.

Our next significant round of rain is expected to arrive during the pre-dawn hours Saturday, with more storms possibly developing during the day.

Not an ideal start to the weekend, but it will be a little cooler and more comfortable for our Memorial Day weekend.

