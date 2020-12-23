Houston Weather – Warm, windy Wednesday, then cold rain ahead

HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve got some rain in the forecast and especially by this evening. That’s when our best rain chance will be today. Maybe some possible thunderstorms and then everything changes once again as a front starts rolling through. That’s going to shake things up for us.

Not a whole lot going on at the moment, but south of Houston, we have a couple of scattered light showers right now. We’re going to see this sticking with us through the morning so it’s possible there’s going to be a few wet roads at times through the next few hours.

Really throughout much of the day today. There’s not going to be that much rain until we get more beyond sunset – a couple hours after sunset this evening.

This morning we’re talking about some scattered rain and eventually some possible thunderstorms later on today. Then we have a windy cold front hitting tonight and this is really going to whip up the winds.

We’ve got a wind advisory in effect for our area tonight. That brings cold for a little while. Expect to be cold tomorrow, through Christmas morning as well.

Then it’s going to start warming up pretty nicely after that.

The wind advisory is for many locally surrounding counties with wind gusts around 35 miles per hour overnight tonight.

Temperatures right now is feeling pretty warm. We’ve got some 60’s across most of the area. Houston’s at 65 right now, and it’s going to be a warm day today for sure with high temperatures going into the mid and upper 70’s this afternoon.