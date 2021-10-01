Houston weather: watching for street flooding as heavy rain continues

Friday morning brought upwards of six inches of rain to multiple spots in Southeast Texas, prompting flash flood warnings. As we continue through late morning and early afternoon, widespread rain remains in the forecast. That rain could potentially be heavy in some areas that have already received plenty of it.

The atmosphere is loaded with moisture, and with a nearby storm system (area of low pressure) generating widespread rain, we’re seeing intense rain rates over two inches per hour in some areas. Much of Texas is in a slight risk (level 2 out of 4) for excessive rain that may cause flooding today.

We expect rain to gradually taper off by late afternoon and evening. However, more scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend.

