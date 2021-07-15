Houston weather – we’re talking rain, dust and the tropics

HOUSTON (CW39) If you haven’t caught on by now, we’re in a weather pattern where scattered showers and storms increase during the afternoon, then taper off at night. This type of weather sticks around through the upcoming weekend, so plan accordingly.

Like we’ve seen this week, rain totals will widely vary. Some will get little to no rain, others could see a quick 1-2″ with the heavier downpours. That will be the case through at least Saturday.

As for temperatures, will likely see more days with highs in the low 90s, but the hottest part of the day should generally be early afternoon before the rain forms.

Dust forecast: Remember how the skies looked hazy earlier this week? That was a wave of dust from Africa. Another wave of dust, currently in the Gulf, is expected to arrive in Houston late Friday and into Saturday.

Tropics: the dust is helping to limit tropical development in the Atlantic at the moment. No named storms are expected to take shape for at least a week.

In the Pacific, it’s more active. Hurricane Felicia will strengthen with winds topping 100 mph. Behind it, another system will likely form, also moving west like Felicia. Both of these storms will stay over water for several days.