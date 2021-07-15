Houston weather – we’re talking rain, dust and the tropics

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) If you haven’t caught on by now, we’re in a weather pattern where scattered showers and storms increase during the afternoon, then taper off at night. This type of weather sticks around through the upcoming weekend, so plan accordingly.

Like we’ve seen this week, rain totals will widely vary. Some will get little to no rain, others could see a quick 1-2″ with the heavier downpours. That will be the case through at least Saturday.

As for temperatures, will likely see more days with highs in the low 90s, but the hottest part of the day should generally be early afternoon before the rain forms.

Dust forecast: Remember how the skies looked hazy earlier this week? That was a wave of dust from Africa. Another wave of dust, currently in the Gulf, is expected to arrive in Houston late Friday and into Saturday.

Tropics: the dust is helping to limit tropical development in the Atlantic at the moment. No named storms are expected to take shape for at least a week.

In the Pacific, it’s more active. Hurricane Felicia will strengthen with winds topping 100 mph. Behind it, another system will likely form, also moving west like Felicia. Both of these storms will stay over water for several days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Adam 8am

Rain, temperatures for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend forecast, live look at roadways - Carrigan Chauvin

Moon's impact on coastal flooding - Adam Krueger and Sharron Melton react

Future rain and forecast for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Sunrise time laps for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend and 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

SOLO HI SPACE CAMERA RECORDS SPACE WEATHER- SHARRON MELTON

Mark Ronchetti - Monsoon set up, Albuquerque, NM 07152021 7AM

Tropics futurecast - Adam Krueger

Health Impact on Saharan dust - Carrigan Chauvin

Get the CW39 Newsletter

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

5-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

102° Heat index today - Adam Krueger

ERCOT roadmap to improving grid reliability

How much would a trip to the Olympics cost?

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

90 YEAR OLD VETERAN BIRTHDAY HAROLD LLOYD EATON

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss