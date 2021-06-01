Houston weather – wet pattern starts today, along with hurricane season

HOUSTON (CW39) A nearly stationary area of low pressure nearby will be responsible for generating multiple waves of showers and storms across Texas for several days. Make sure you’re weather aware as heavy rain will be possible at times. (Click here for live radar)

Highest rain totals through the next 7 days will be here in Southeast Texas along with the central and southern parts of the state. The National Weather Service suggests, on average, rain totals in the 3-5″ range, but isolated locations certainly could see more. A prime example of that was a recent round of 3-9″ near Crockett (about 100 miles north of Houston).

These waves of rain will be off and on in nature, so it won’t be constantly raining for days, but rain does look likely most days now through the weekend.

Also, let’s not forget that today, June 1st, marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. Most experts, including NOAA and the scientists at Colorado State University, expect more activity than average.

At the moment, there is a newly formed tropical storm south of Mexico in the Pacific. The 2nd named E. Pacific storm so far this season.

In the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean, no tropical storms are expected to develop in the next 5 days.