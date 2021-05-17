Houston weather – wet week, possible flooding

HOUSTON (CW39) We have an atmospheric setup that will continually bring rounds of rain all week. Rain totals in the 5-7″ range will be common, but we also expect isolated areas to get even more wherever slow-moving and/or persistent storms take shape.

At the time of writing this, it’s difficult to pinpoint exact locations and timing of the worst of it. But I will say, in the short term we expect increasing rain by midday today, decreasing tonight, and then increasing again by late-day Tuesday into Tuesday night.

As a whole, the heaviest and most widespread rain of the week looks to be from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

You see the general 5-7″ graphic provided by NOAA at the top of this article. But what do some specific models show for the week? Pretty similar totals:

Keep the umbrella handy all week, and be sure to check back here for updates. Our interactive radar will be especially useful this week.

Already thinking about the upcoming weekend? Rain should start tapering back just in time for it. Yes, potentially some rain, but less of it.

