Houston weather – wetter and cooler pattern starts Sunday

HOUSTON (CW39) After enduring a week of 90s feeling like 105+, we have changes in sight. A wetter and cooler trend begins Sunday and lasts through much of next week.

First things first: the weekend forecast. Saturday won’t be much different with another round of 90s feeling like 100-105, along with a few spotty showers and storms. Rain becomes more widespread Sunday, and most areas stay barely under 90 degrees.

Headed to the beach? Same story. Rain is likely on Sunday.

Much of the central U.S., including Texas, will be impacted by a slow-moving elongated area of low pressure, meaning there will be several days of rain. At the same time, a historic heat wave hits the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Seattle could reach 100, and our colleagues in Portland, OR are forecasting a high of 109 on Sunday, which would break the all-time record high temperature of 107.

Locally, we expect a string of days in the 80s during the wet pattern.