Houston weather – widespread rain today, heavy at times

HOUSTON (CW39) Overall rain coverage will increase today as we expect most of the land in Southeast Texas to get wet at some point. The National Weather Service has much of our area outlined in the marginal risk zone for excessive rainfall. This means the atmosphere is loaded with moisture, and some storm totals may reach up to 1-2″.

Today is the peak of our rain chances for the week. At the end of the week, high pressure moves in and almost completely shuts off the rain. At the same time, we turn up the heat.

Our 7 day forecast shows highs heading into the mid and upper 90’s this weekend and on into next week. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you should have heat safety in mind.

